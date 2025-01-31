Simple tips to identify secure websites and avoid financial fraud

Rising digital transactions have unfortunately led to a surge in banking fraud
Scammers constantly devise new tricks to ensnare unsuspecting individuals and commit fraud
Hackers often lure victims with messages promising free gifts, prizes, or other enticing offers
Careful examination of website links within such messages can help prevent fraud
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) offers simple tips for identifying secure websites
Fake websites often contain spelling errors, even within the URL itself
Secure websites use "https://" at the beginning of their URL, while fake sites often use "http://"
Legitimate websites typically use domain extensions like ".com" or ".in", while fake websites might use ".org" or ".xyz"
By carefully scrutinizing links in messages and emails, you can protect yourself from falling victim to online fraud
