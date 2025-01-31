 Simple tips to identify secure websites and avoid financial fraud

Rising digital transactions have unfortunately led to a surge in banking fraud

Scammers constantly devise new tricks to ensnare unsuspecting individuals and commit fraud

Hackers often lure victims with messages promising free gifts, prizes, or other enticing offers

Careful examination of website links within such messages can help prevent fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) offers simple tips for identifying secure websites

Fake websites often contain spelling errors, even within the URL itself

Secure websites use "https://" at the beginning of their URL, while fake sites often use "http://"

Legitimate websites typically use domain extensions like ".com" or ".in", while fake websites might use ".org" or ".xyz"

By carefully scrutinizing links in messages and emails, you can protect yourself from falling victim to online fraud

