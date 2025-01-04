 Screen replacement cost of popular smartphone brands compared

Screen replacement cost of popular smartphone brands compared

If you want to get screen replaced of a smartphone that costs around Rs 25,000, here's how much various brands will charge you

OnePlus Nord Ce 4 screen replacement costs Rs 4,999

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ screen replacement costs Rs 8,999

Vivo T3 Pro screen replacement costs Rs 6,999

Oppo F27 Pro Plus screen replacement costs Rs 6,999

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion screen replacement costs Rs 5,672

Realme P2 Pro screen replacement costs Rs 5,999

Samsung Galaxy F55 screen replacement costs Rs 6,430

iQOO Z9s Pro screen replacement costs Rs 6,000

Hence, OnePlus has lowest screen replacement charge for a Rs 25,000 smartphone

