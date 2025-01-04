Screen replacement cost of popular smartphone brands compared

If you want to get screen replaced of a smartphone that costs around Rs 25,000, here's how much various brands will charge you
OnePlus Nord Ce 4 screen replacement costs Rs 4,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ screen replacement costs Rs 8,999
Vivo T3 Pro screen replacement costs Rs 6,999
Oppo F27 Pro Plus screen replacement costs Rs 6,999
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion screen replacement costs Rs 5,672
Realme P2 Pro screen replacement costs Rs 5,999
Samsung Galaxy F55 screen replacement costs Rs 6,430
iQOO Z9s Pro screen replacement costs Rs 6,000
Hence, OnePlus has lowest screen replacement charge for a Rs 25,000 smartphone
