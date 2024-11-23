 Samsung Galaxy S25+, S25 Ultra appeared on BIS, launch imminent: 5 Things to know

The Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra have purportedly been spotted on BIS website

Here are 5 things you need to know about the upcoming device

It is expected to be launched next year on January 22

It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, will offer support for Galaxy AI features

The Ultra model is rumoured to feature a Titanium frame

It could come with a higher price tag than the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are said to be available in seven colourways

