Samsung Galaxy S25+, S25 Ultra appeared on BIS, launch imminent: 5 Things to know

The Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra have purportedly been spotted on BIS website
Here are 5 things you need to know about the upcoming device
It is expected to be launched next year on January 22
It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, will offer support for Galaxy AI features
The Ultra model is rumoured to feature a Titanium frame
It could come with a higher price tag than the preceding Galaxy S24 Ultra
Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are said to be available in seven colourways
