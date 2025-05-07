 Samsung Galaxy S24FE gets Rs 35,000 discount: Here&#039;s where to buy

Samsung Galaxy S24FE gets Rs 35,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Flipkart is currently hosting SASA LELE sale on its platform

During the sale, Flipkart is offering heavy discount on premium smartphones

If you are planning to buy Samsung Galaxy S24FE, you can save Rs 35,000 on its purchase

During its launch, the base variant of the smartphone was available for Rs 59,999

Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for Rs 34,999

There is also a exchange offer up to Rs 33,650

If your old smartphone manages to get Rs 10,000, you can get this smartphone for 24,999

However, exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone

The smartphone is powered by Exynos 2400e process and features dual rear camera

