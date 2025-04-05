Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB variant Rs 45,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is a premium category smartphone. The company has reduced the price of this smartphone
If you are looking for a camera centric and performance oriented smartphone, you can buy it
The smartphone is listed on Flipkart for Rs 99,999
Flipkart is offering 45 percent discount on the smartphone
With this discount, its effective price will be Rs 54,999
There is an exchange offer that gives saving up to Rs 49,550
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
For photography it gets 50+10+12 MP triple rear camera and 12MP front camera
It gets up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It also has 4,900mAh battery
