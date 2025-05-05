Samsung Galaxy S24 available for Rs 30,000: Find out where to buy

Flipkart is hosting SASA LELE sale on its platform
Flipkart is offering impressive offers on smartphones
Interested buyers can now buy budget to premium smartphones with heavy discounts on the platform
Samsung Galaxy S24 is available at an affordable price on Flipkart sale
Samsung Galaxy S24 is listed for Rs 74,999 on Flipkart
Flipkart SASA LELE sale is offering a 40 percent discount on this smartphone
With the discount offer, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for Rs 44,999
Flipkart is also offering up to Rs 43,200 on exchange value
If your old phone fetches Rs 15,000 in exchange value, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 for Rs 30,000
