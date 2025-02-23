Samsung Galaxy S23 5G available with 56 percent discount: Find out where to buy

If you're in the market for a premium smartphone, there's some exciting news!
You can snag the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for Rs 55,000 less than usual right now!
You can grab this phone at an incredible discount of 56 percent, bringing the price down to just Rs 41,999
Flipkart has additional savings in store for you even after the flat discount
You can take advantage of extra savings through bank offers and trade-ins
If you shop with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, you’ll earn a 5 percent cashback
There's also an enticing exchange offer of up to Rs 39,150
You get a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display in Samsung Galaxy S23 5G
This smartphone comes with Android 13 which you can upgrade to the latest Android version
