Samsung Galaxy M35 gets Rs 7,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Samsung Galaxy M35 was launched in India in July last year
It is available in three variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB
During its launch, its base variant was priced at Rs 19,999
Amazon is currently offering heavy discounts on the smartphone
Interested buyers can get the base variant from the e-commerce platform for Rs 14,999
In addition to this, Amazon is also offering a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on the smartphone
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M35 is powered by Samsung Exynos 1380 processor
The smartphone also features 6.62-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display
