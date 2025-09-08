 Remember this? The first dual SIM phone that revolutionised India

Dual SIM phones are a standard feature on nearly every smartphone today. But this wasn't always the case

Before dual SIMs, traveling across India with a single phone was a hassle

Users had to constantly switch SIM cards to avoid expensive roaming charges

People often carried two separate phones—one for their primary network and another for their local SIM

Everything changed with the arrival of dual SIM phones, which eliminated the need for multiple devices

Micromax was a pioneer among Indian companies in bringing this technology to the masses

Micromax launched X250 in 2008 which became India's first dual-SIM phone

These devices were game-changers, allowing users to have two phone numbers

This innovation paved the way for the dual-SIM smartphones we use and rely on every day

