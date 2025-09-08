Dual SIM phones are a standard feature on nearly every smartphone today. But this wasn't always the case
Before dual SIMs, traveling across India with a single phone was a hassle
Users had to constantly switch SIM cards to avoid expensive roaming charges
People often carried two separate phones—one for their primary network and another for their local SIM
Everything changed with the arrival of dual SIM phones, which eliminated the need for multiple devices
Micromax was a pioneer among Indian companies in bringing this technology to the masses
Micromax launched X250 in 2008 which became India's first dual-SIM phone
These devices were game-changers, allowing users to have two phone numbers
This innovation paved the way for the dual-SIM smartphones we use and rely on every day
