 Poco C75, India's Cheapest 5G phone, on sale for Rs 282 a month

Poco C75, India's Cheapest 5G phone, on sale for Rs 282 a month

Image Source : File

Poco C75 smartphone was launched in India on December 17

Image Source : File

Within two days of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country

Image Source : File

POCO C75 5G comes in a single storage variant 4GB RAM + 64GB, which is priced at Rs 7,999

Image Source : File

This phone can be purchased in three color options – Aqua Bliss, Green and Silver Stardust

Image Source : File

Interested buyers will get unlimited cashback of up to 5 percent on purchasing it with Flipkart Axis Bank card

Image Source : File

Apart from this, you can bring this cheap 5G phone home in EMI of Rs 282

Image Source : Flie

The POCO C75 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor

Image Source : File

Next : JioTag Go for Android launched in India: Top 5 features you need to know

Click to read more..