Poco C75, India's Cheapest 5G phone, on sale for Rs 282 a month

Poco C75 smartphone was launched in India on December 17
Within two days of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale in the country
POCO C75 5G comes in a single storage variant 4GB RAM + 64GB, which is priced at Rs 7,999
This phone can be purchased in three color options – Aqua Bliss, Green and Silver Stardust
Interested buyers will get unlimited cashback of up to 5 percent on purchasing it with Flipkart Axis Bank card
Apart from this, you can bring this cheap 5G phone home in EMI of Rs 282
The POCO C75 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor
