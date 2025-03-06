 Perform these steps before turning on your AC this summer to prevent costly repairs

Perform these steps before turning on your AC this summer to prevent costly repairs

As summer approaches, people will soon begin using their air conditioners

Since air conditioners have been idle for the past 3-4 months, it is essential to follow these steps to prevent damage

AC servicing is a must at the beginning of every season

The AC's cooling coil can become clogged due to prolonged inactivity

This directly affects the AC's cooling efficiency. A new coil can cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000

If your AC faces direct sunlight all day, consider changing its location

Direct sunlight can damage the AC's compressor

Additionally, regularly cleaning the AC's filter is also important

Dust in the AC filter blocks airflow, which affects its cooling performance

