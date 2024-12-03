OnePlus One launched 10 years ago: A look back at flagship killer

The OnePlus One was introduced in India on December 2, 2014
At launch, it had a price tag of Rs 21,999 and came with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage
The phone was exclusively available through Amazon using an invite-only sales model
It boasted a 5.5-inch LCD and was equipped with a Snapdragon 801 processor
The device was powered by a 3100mAh battery and featured a rear 13MP camera alongside a 5MP front-facing camera
Over the past decade, OnePlus has released numerous products and is set to unveil the OnePlus 13 soon
OnePlus initially operated as an online-only brand in collaboration with Amazon in India
OnePlus has since merged with OPPO, allowing both companies to share resources
