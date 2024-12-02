OnePlus 12R gets Rs 7,000 discount: Find out where to buy

OnePlus 12R was launched in India on January 23, 2024
Amazon is currently offering huge discount on all the variants of the smartphone
During launch, its 8GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 39,999
While the 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB were priced at Rs 42,999 and Rs 45,999
Currently, these variants are listed for Rs 32,999, 35,999 and 37,999 respectively
Amazon is further offering Rs 3,000 instant discount with OneCard, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank credit cards
These offers will reduce the effective price of the base variant to Rs 32,999
While the buyers can get 8GB+256GB and 16GB+256GB for Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,999 respectively
