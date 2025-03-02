 New portal for Aadhaar launched to ease authentication process

Aadhaar has become a necessary document, and the government has launched a new portal for it

The new portal is named Aadhaar Good Governance Portal

Aadhaar Good Governance Portal will ease the authentication process

The portal is launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

The portal will serve as a resource-rich guide and offer detailed SOPs for entities seeking authentication

It will guide them on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication

Ministry had proposed rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than Government Ministries and Departments

Face Authentication may also be integrated in the customer-facing apps of private entities

The portal takes effect following the notification of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Amendment Rules, 2025, in late January 2025

