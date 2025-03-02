New portal for Aadhaar launched to ease authentication process

Aadhaar has become a necessary document, and the government has launched a new portal for it
The new portal is named Aadhaar Good Governance Portal
Aadhaar Good Governance Portal will ease the authentication process
The portal is launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
The portal will serve as a resource-rich guide and offer detailed SOPs for entities seeking authentication
It will guide them on how to apply and how to onboard for Aadhaar authentication
Ministry had proposed rules to enable Aadhaar authentication by entities other than Government Ministries and Departments
Face Authentication may also be integrated in the customer-facing apps of private entities
The portal takes effect following the notification of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Amendment Rules, 2025, in late January 2025
