Meaning behind the 'i' in iPhone, other Apple products

Apple devices are popular amongst tech enthusiasts with large number of people using them
Most of the Apple products start with 'i' such as iPhone, iPad, iPod
Ever wondered what that little "i" means in iPhone, iPad, and iPod?
Apple products, known for their popularity, often carry this prefix
One of the most iconic and influential products to carry the "i" prefix is the iPhone
However, it all started with the iMac in 1998
During its launch, then-CEO Steve Jobs explained that the "i" wasn't just a random letter
It represents five key concepts: internet, individual, instruct, inform, and inspire
He also hinted at its meaning as the personal pronoun "I" and its connection to "instruction" in education
