 Meaning behind the 'i' in iPhone, other Apple products

Apple devices are popular amongst tech enthusiasts with large number of people using them

Most of the Apple products start with 'i' such as iPhone, iPad, iPod

Ever wondered what that little "i" means in iPhone, iPad, and iPod?

Apple products, known for their popularity, often carry this prefix

One of the most iconic and influential products to carry the "i" prefix is the iPhone

However, it all started with the iMac in 1998

During its launch, then-CEO Steve Jobs explained that the "i" wasn't just a random letter

It represents five key concepts: internet, individual, instruct, inform, and inspire

He also hinted at its meaning as the personal pronoun "I" and its connection to "instruction" in education

