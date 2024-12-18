 JioTag Go for Android launched in India: Top 5 features you need to know

Reliance Jio has recently launched its JioTag Go for Android users

The newly launched device is a Bluetooth tracker for real-time location updates

This device works seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device Network

It is coined size and can be attached to keys, wallets, purses, luggage, and more

It is available in an exciting range of colors both online and offline

The newly launched JioTag Go is priced at Rs 1,499

The device will be available for sale via Amazon, JioMart, and at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores

Jio previously launched JioTag Air for iOS, which integrates with the Apple Find My Network

