JioTag Go for Android launched in India: Top 5 features you need to know

Reliance Jio has recently launched its JioTag Go for Android users
Image Source : File
The newly launched device is a Bluetooth tracker for real-time location updates
Image Source : File
This device works seamlessly with Google’s Find My Device Network
Image Source : File
It is coined size and can be attached to keys, wallets, purses, luggage, and more
Image Source : File
It is available in an exciting range of colors both online and offline
Image Source : File
The newly launched JioTag Go is priced at Rs 1,499
Image Source : File
The device will be available for sale via Amazon, JioMart, and at Reliance Digital and My Jio Stores
Image Source : File
Jio previously launched JioTag Air for iOS, which integrates with the Apple Find My Network
Image Source : File
Next : 5 Things you need to know about Google's new Android XR operating system