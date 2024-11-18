 Jio vs Airtel: Who offers cheaper data vouchers with more than 10 GB data

Jio has one data voucher with more than 10 GB of data whereas Airtel has 4 vouchers

Jio's data voucher is priced at Rs 139 and offers 12GB of data

Its validity is the same as the validity of base active plan

Airtel offers 12GB of data for Rs 161 which is valid for 30 days

If 12GB is not sufficient for you then Airtel offers 15GB of data for Rs 181 for 30 days

If you need more data then there is a 50GB data voucher for Rs 361 for 30 days

In comparison, Jio offers cheaper data plans more than 10 GB of data

