Jio vs Airtel: Who offers cheaper data vouchers with more than 10 GB data

Jio has one data voucher with more than 10 GB of data whereas Airtel has 4 vouchers
Jio's data voucher is priced at Rs 139 and offers 12GB of data
Its validity is the same as the validity of base active plan
Airtel offers 12GB of data for Rs 161 which is valid for 30 days
If 12GB is not sufficient for you then Airtel offers 15GB of data for Rs 181 for 30 days
If you need more data then there is a 50GB data voucher for Rs 361 for 30 days
In comparison, Jio offers cheaper data plans more than 10 GB of data
Next : Apple rumoured to launch 5 new products next spring
Click to read more..