Jio vs Airtel: Who offers best 1.5 GB per day recharge plan for 56 days

Recently, all private telecom operators hiked their recharged plan
Here's Airtel or Jio, who offers best 56-day recharge plan with 1.5 GB data per day
Airtel 1.5 GB daily data recharge plan comes for Rs 579
It also offers free unlimited calls and 100 free SMS day
Jio's 1.5 GB daily data recharge plan is also priced similarly and is available for Rs 579
This plan also offers free unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day
Both companies do not offer unlimited 5G data with these recharge plans
As plans are priced similarly, users can select operator according to availability and coverage in their area
