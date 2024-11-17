 Jio vs Airtel: Who offers best 1.5 GB per day recharge plan for 56 days

Recently, all private telecom operators hiked their recharged plan

Here's Airtel or Jio, who offers best 56-day recharge plan with 1.5 GB data per day

Airtel 1.5 GB daily data recharge plan comes for Rs 579

It also offers free unlimited calls and 100 free SMS day

Jio's 1.5 GB daily data recharge plan is also priced similarly and is available for Rs 579

This plan also offers free unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day

Both companies do not offer unlimited 5G data with these recharge plans

As plans are priced similarly, users can select operator according to availability and coverage in their area

