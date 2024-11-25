Jio vs Airtel: This telecom operator offers best 90 days recharge plan

Jio and Airtel offer 90 days recharge plan to its customers
Jio offers its 90 days recharge plan for Rs 899
The plan offers 2GB daily data with additional 20GB extra dat
Users also get unlimited free calling, 100 free SMS per day along with unlimited 5G data with this plan
On the other hand, Airtel's 90-day recharge plan is priced at Rs 929
This plan offers 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day
Airtel does not offer unlimited 5G with its recharge plan which is available in Jio's plan
Next : Jio's 3 plans with 2.5GB daily data outsmarts BSNL, Airtel
Click to read more..