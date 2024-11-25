 Jio vs Airtel: This telecom operator offers best 90 days recharge plan

Jio vs Airtel: This telecom operator offers best 90 days recharge plan

Image Source : File

Jio and Airtel offer 90 days recharge plan to its customers

Image Source : File

Jio offers its 90 days recharge plan for Rs 899

Image Source : File

The plan offers 2GB daily data with additional 20GB extra dat

Image Source : File

Users also get unlimited free calling, 100 free SMS per day along with unlimited 5G data with this plan

Image Source : File

On the other hand, Airtel's 90-day recharge plan is priced at Rs 929

Image Source : File

This plan offers 1.5GB daily data along with unlimited calls and 100 free SMS per day

Image Source : File

Airtel does not offer unlimited 5G with its recharge plan which is available in Jio's plan

Image Source : File

Next : Jio's 3 plans with 2.5GB daily data outsmarts BSNL, Airtel

Click to read more..