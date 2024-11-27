Jio vs Airtel: 1.5GB daily data for 84-day recharge plan compared

Jio and Airtel both offer 1.5GB daily data for 84-day recharge plan to its subscribers
Jio has two recharge offers whereas Airtel only offers one recharge plan in this category
Jio has a plan priced at Rs 889, which offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days
This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and JioSaavn Pro subscription
Jio has another plan for Rs 799, which also offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days
This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day but no additional benefits
Airtel's plan for 1.5GB daily data for 84 days is priced at Rs 859
Airtel's plan just offers unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day
