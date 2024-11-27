 Jio vs Airtel: 1.5GB daily data for 84-day recharge plan compared

Jio and Airtel both offer 1.5GB daily data for 84-day recharge plan to its subscribers

Jio has two recharge offers whereas Airtel only offers one recharge plan in this category

Jio has a plan priced at Rs 889, which offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days

This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day, and JioSaavn Pro subscription

Jio has another plan for Rs 799, which also offers 1.5GB daily data for 84 days

This plan also offers unlimited voice calling, 100 free SMS per day but no additional benefits

Airtel's plan for 1.5GB daily data for 84 days is priced at Rs 859

Airtel's plan just offers unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day

