 Jio users rejoice with an affordable plan for 90-day service

Jio has many recharge plans in its portfolio that offer unlimited benefits

The company has one such recharge plan that offers 90-day validity at an affordable price

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 899, which translates to Rs 10 per day

This plan offers unlimited calling across India

In addition, users will also get free roaming across the country

This plan also offers 2GB daily data

Users also get 100 SMS per day with this plan

This plan also offers access to JioHotstar, JioCloud, and JioTV

5G smartphone users will also get access to unlimited 5G data

