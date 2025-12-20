Jio's best annual recharge: 912GB data and unlimited calling for a year

Jio’s extensive range of recharge plans is designed to cater to various user needs with multiple benefits
Jio offers a specialised recharge plan that keeps your SIM active for a full 365 days
This 365-day plan is priced at Rs 3599 and includes unlimited calling to any network across India
With this plan, users get free national roaming, ensuring connectivity even while traveling
This plan qualifies for Jio’s True 5G offer, providing unlimited 5G data at no extra cost
For 4G users, the plan provides a generous 2.5GB of high-speed data every day
The plan delivers a total of 912.5GB of data over the course of a year
This plan also provides 100 free SMS per day throughout the validity period
The plan also includes complimentary access to JioTV and JioAICloud
Next : Top 5 Sanchar Saathi features you need to know
Click to read more..