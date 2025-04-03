 Jio&#039;s 90-day plan priced at only Rs 100

Jio's 90-day plan priced at only Rs 100

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in the country and has approximately 46 crore users

Jio's list includes both affordable and premium recharge plans for customers

Jio SIM users can now also access low-cost plans from the company

Jio recently launched an affordable Rs 100 plan for its vast customer base

The key feature is the 90-day validity of this Rs 100 Jio plan

Reliance Jio is offering multiple benefits in this plan for its extensive user base

The cheap plan offers a complimentary 90-day Jio Hotstar subscription

Jio's prepaid recharge plan includes 5GB data for customers

Jio's list also includes another 90-day recharge plan priced at Rs 899

