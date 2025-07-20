Jio's 84-day recharge plan increases tension for Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users

Jio has many recharge plans in its portfolio that offer unlimited calling and data
The company has an impressive plan that offers 84 days of validity
This plan offers users unlimited calls to users across India
This plan also offers free national roaming and many benefits
This Jio plan offers daily 2GB high-speed data and free SMS
This plan also offers a free JioCinema subscription
Users also get unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan
This recharge plan is priced at Rs 949
In comparison to Airtel and Vi, this plan from Jio is affordable
