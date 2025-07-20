 Jio&#039;s 84-day recharge plan increases tension for Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users

Jio's 84-day recharge plan increases tension for Airtel, Vi, and BSNL users

Image Source : File

Jio has many recharge plans in its portfolio that offer unlimited calling and data

Image Source : File

The company has an impressive plan that offers 84 days of validity

Image Source : File

This plan offers users unlimited calls to users across India

Image Source : File

This plan also offers free national roaming and many benefits

Image Source : File

This Jio plan offers daily 2GB high-speed data and free SMS

Image Source : File

This plan also offers a free JioCinema subscription

Image Source : File

Users also get unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan

Image Source : File

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 949

Image Source : File

In comparison to Airtel and Vi, this plan from Jio is affordable

Image Source : File

Next : Airtel subscribers rejoice! You can now keep your SIM active for less than Rs 190

Click to read more..