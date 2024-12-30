Jio, Airtel, Vi Amazon Prime plan for 2025 listed

Jio's Amazon Prime Lite plan is priced at Rs 1029 and offers 84 days of validity
It also offers 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited 5G
Vi has two Amazon Prime plans priced at Rs 996 and Rs 3799 with 84 days and 365 days validity respectively
These plans also offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits
Airtel also has two Amazon Prime plans priced at Rs 1199 and Rs 838 with 84 days and 56 days validity
Rs 1199 plan offers 2.5GB data per day whereas Rs 838 plan offers 3GB daily data per day
In addition, these plans also offer unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and unlimited 5G
