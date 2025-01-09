 Itel Zeno 10 review: 10 Points to know about this smartphone priced at Rs 6,000

Itel Zeno 10 offers a competitive price point, with the 3GB+64GB variant available for Rs 5,999 and the 4GB+64GB variant priced at Rs 6,499

The phone comes with a charging cable, an adapter, a user guide, and a stylish back cover, providing good value right out of the box

With a clean and glossy black panel reminiscent of premium devices like the iPhone, the Itel Zeno 10 is visually appealing

The display is bright and crisp, operating smoothly at a 90 Hz refresh rate, although the bezels could be slimmer for a more modern look

It comes with a screen guard pre-installed, offering additional protection and saving you an extra expense. However, selfie camera needs improvement.

The rear camera is capable and gets the job done for everyday photography needs

Featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack and a bottom speaker that delivers decent sound, it supports various audio preferences

The fingerprint sensor located on the right edge is decently responsive considering the smartphone's price

While the Itel Zeno 10 handles fundamental tasks effectively, it's best suited for users who need a device for everyday activities rather than intensive applications

