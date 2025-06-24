Itel Alpha 2 Pro Review: AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and IP68 – All under budget!

 Itel Alpha 2 Pro Review: AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling and IP68 &ndash; All under budget!

The Itel Alpha 2 Pro features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with vibrant colours.

Comes with 466x466 resolution and 1000 nits brightness for excellent visibility.

It runs on a 300mAh battery, which can easily last for almost 10 days on a single charge.

The device is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. And it pairs fast with any smartphone.

The smartwatch offers IP68 water and dust resistance for rugged use. Indeed, everything which a person needs.

The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling with a single chip solution, and it can be paired with an app which is not Itel-branded.

You need to download the GloryFit app from the Play Store or App Store. This app is easy to use for the users.

You can choose from over 150 stylish watch faces.

The watch supports 100+ sports modes for fitness tracking.

You can view your recent call history directly on the watch. It comes with a Smart notifications feature to let you read messages and alerts on your wrist.

The smartwatch offers an enormous sports mode. And all work decently.

But with all the supporting apps for fitness and sports mode, it misses the swimming mode.

Also, underwater, when I used the smartwatch, it did not work well. The screen started responding unexpectedly.

Available in Midnight Blue, Copper Gold and Dark Chrome colour variants and costs Rs 1299.

Overall, the features work fine, but at times, you need to recheck the heart rate, BP, and oxygen features. But this price point, the watch looks stylish and smart

