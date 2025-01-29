ISRO has successfully launched its 100th mission, by deploying the NVS-02 navigation satellite.
The satellite was launched aboard the GSLV-F15 rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 6:23 AM.
The GSLV-F15 mission marks the 17th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)
ISRO scientist Desai explained the mission’s objective: "This launch will place the NVS-02 satellite in geostationary orbit at 36,000 km, improving India’s navigation capabilities.”
Dr Jitendra Singh, Union MoS (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; MoS PMO,PP/ DoPT,Atomic Energy,Space and more congratulated ISRO for achieving the landmark milestone of 100th Launch from Sriharikota.
The NVS-02 satellite is the fifth in the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) series, previously known as IRNSS.
He added that ISRO aims to lead global space research by 2047, in line with ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.
NVS-02 Navigation Satellite spot by people around the area of Andhra Pradesh
