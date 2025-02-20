iPhone 16e launched at Rs 59,900: Why this Apple handset is a must-buy?

Apple has extended its iPhone lineup by introducing the iPhone 16e
This iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display.
This phone also features a camera shutter butter for smart photography for the users
It supports Type-C charging.
It supports dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) and operates on iOS 18 and the power button and volume rockers are placed on the left panel.
This model has a USB Type-C port, allowing 18W wired and 7.5W wireless charging.
The device is equipped with a 3nm A18 chip, first introduced with the iPhone 16
This phone comes with a smart build and looks sturdy.
The phone has been highlighted as an ideal device for binge watching
For accessories, the iPhone 16e comes with three colour variant cases which look stylish.
It supports satellite-based features like Messages via Satellite and Emergency SOS, but its unclear if this will work in India or not
The iPhone 16e features stereo speakers and supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity
The starting price of the iPhone 16e in India is Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage
