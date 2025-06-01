iPhone 16e at its most affordable price with big savings: Check out deal here

Apple's latest iPhone 16e is available at its lowest price right now
E-commerce website Flipkart has significantly reduced the price of the iPhone 16e for customers
Now you can buy it at a price lower than its original price
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 16e is listed at Rs 54,900 on Flipkart
The company is offering a flat 8 percent discount, allowing you to purchase it for Rs 54,900
Additionally, receive a 5 percent cashback when paying with a Flipkart Axis Credit Card
Flipkart is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 54,000 on this iPhone, allowing you to save thousands of rupees extra
The iPhone 16e is equipped with the A18 Bionic chipset and offers up to 512GB of storage
The iPhone 16e features a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera
