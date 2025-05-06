iPhone 16 Plus gets Rs 40,000 discount, now available for Rs 57,999: Here's where to buy

 iPhone 16 Plus gets Rs 40,000 discount, now available for Rs 57,999: Here&#039;s where to buy

iPhone 16 Plus has received major price cut on Flipkart SASA LELE sale

The iPhone 16 Plus, launched last year, is now available with a Rs 40,000 discount

Interested buyers can get it for less than the iPhone 16. Flipkart has termed this sale a 'Record-breaking price drop'

The iPhone 16 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900 last year

It is currently available for Rs 79,999 on Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering limited time Rs 2,000 coupon and Rs 4,000 SBI credit card instant discount on the smartphone

These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 73,999

In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 60,200 on exchange

If your old smartphone manages to get Rs 16,000 on exchange value, you can get this smartphone for Rs 57,999

