iPhone 16 Plus gets Rs 40,000 discount, now available for Rs 57,999: Here's where to buy

iPhone 16 Plus has received major price cut on Flipkart SASA LELE sale
The iPhone 16 Plus, launched last year, is now available with a Rs 40,000 discount
Interested buyers can get it for less than the iPhone 16. Flipkart has termed this sale a 'Record-breaking price drop'
The iPhone 16 Plus was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900 last year
It is currently available for Rs 79,999 on Flipkart
Flipkart is also offering limited time Rs 2,000 coupon and Rs 4,000 SBI credit card instant discount on the smartphone
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 73,999
In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 60,200 on exchange
If your old smartphone manages to get Rs 16,000 on exchange value, you can get this smartphone for Rs 57,999
Next : Samsung Galaxy S24 available for Rs 30,000: Find out where to buy
Click to read more..