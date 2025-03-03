iPhone 16 gets Rs 43,000 discount for eligible buyers: Where to buy

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series in October 2025
iPhone 16 is listed at Rs 89,900 on Amazon. However, there is a significant discount on the iPhone 16 128GB model
Buyers can purchase this premium phone at a discount of more than Rs 39,000
iPhone 16 128GB is listed on Amazon at Rs 89,900 but its price has been reduced the price by 19 percent
With Amazon's flat discount offer, the iPhone 16 is available for Rs 72,900
Amazon is also offering an instant discount of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards
Interested buyers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 22,800 on the platform
With these offers, buyers can potentially purchase the iPhone 16 for less than half its original price
The final price, after all discounts and offers, could be as low as Rs 43,913
