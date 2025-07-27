iPhone 16 gets huge price cut, now thousands of rupees more affordable

The iPhone 16 has received a significant price cut, making it available for thousands of rupees less
This substantial price reduction comes ahead of the iPhone 17's launch
This Apple smartphone is currently available at a discount on Amazon
The iPhone 16 was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 79,900
It's now listed for Rs 72,400 on Amazon
This means the smartphone's price has been directly reduced by Rs 7,500
Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 4,000 discount on the device
These combined offers lead to a total effective price reduction of Rs 11,500
After applying these offers, buyers can purchase the iPhone 16 for Rs 68,400
