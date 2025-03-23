 iPhone 15 Plus 256GB gets huge price cut, now available for its lowest price ever

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has received price cut once again

This premium smartphone from Apple is now available at a significantly low price on e-commerce platforms

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is listed for Rs 99,900 on Amazon

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is available with Rs 18,000 discount on Amazon

In addition to this, it is available with bank and exchange offers

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is listed for Rs 89,900 on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering Rs 10,901 discount on this smartphone. Bank offers are also available

This smartphone gets an A18 Bionic chipset, Dynamic Island display, and more

It gets up to 6GB RAM, 512GB storage and 48+12MP camera for photography

