iPhone 15 Plus 256GB gets huge price cut, now available for its lowest price ever

iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has received price cut once again
This premium smartphone from Apple is now available at a significantly low price on e-commerce platforms
iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is listed for Rs 99,900 on Amazon
iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is available with Rs 18,000 discount on Amazon
In addition to this, it is available with bank and exchange offers
iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant is listed for Rs 89,900 on Flipkart
Flipkart is offering Rs 10,901 discount on this smartphone. Bank offers are also available
This smartphone gets an A18 Bionic chipset, Dynamic Island display, and more
It gets up to 6GB RAM, 512GB storage and 48+12MP camera for photography
Next : First pics of Sunita Williams after successful return to Earth
Click to read more..