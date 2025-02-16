iPhone 13 512GB variant gets Rs 23,000 discount

iPhone 13 512GB variant has received a price cut once again
After this price cut, interested buyers can save Rs 22,000 on iPhone 13
In addition to this, there is also a bank discount of Rs 2,000
iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 and was highest selling smartphone in 2022
iPhone 13 is available in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB
Buyers can bring an iPhone 13 at a starting price of Rs 41,999
iPhone 13, the top variant with 512GB storage is available for Rs 67,999 on Amazon
The official price of the iPhone 13 512GB variant is Rs 89,900
These discount offers will reduce the effective price of iPhone 512GB to Rs 65,999
