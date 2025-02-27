 Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus gets Rs 5000 discount: Find out where to buy

Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus gets Rs 5000 discount: Find out where to buy

Flipkart is currently hosting Month End Mobile Festival on its platform

The sale is live from 20 February and will go on till 28 February

During the sale, Flipkart offering heavy discount on popular smartphones

Interested buyers can get Rs 5000 off on Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus smartphone

Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus was launched at Rs 24,999

Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for Rs 21,999

There is also Rs 1000 with credit and debit card transactions

In addition to this, buyers can avail Rs 1000 off with ICIC bank credit and debit cards

These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphones to Rs 19,999

