Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus gets Rs 5000 discount: Find out where to buy

Flipkart is currently hosting Month End Mobile Festival on its platform
The sale is live from 20 February and will go on till 28 February
During the sale, Flipkart offering heavy discount on popular smartphones
Interested buyers can get Rs 5000 off on Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus smartphone
Infinix Note 40 Pro Plus was launched at Rs 24,999
Flipkart is currently offering the smartphone for Rs 21,999
There is also Rs 1000 with credit and debit card transactions
In addition to this, buyers can avail Rs 1000 off with ICIC bank credit and debit cards
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphones to Rs 19,999
