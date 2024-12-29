How to identify Digital Arrest scams?

Digital arrest scams are on the rise in India. To help protect yourself, here are some key signs to look out for
Police do not reach out to individuals via social media platforms. Always verify the source of any communication
Authentic police inquiry does not occur through WhatsApp video calls. Be wary of any requests for video interactions for official matters
Legitimate law enforcement agencies never send copies of FIRs through WhatsApp or other messaging services. Always request physical copies if necessary
Authorities do not issue online summons via social media. Ensure any summons received is from a trusted and verified source
Police will never ask for online payments or attempt to stop you from seeking legal help. Never send money or share personal financial information without verified legitimacy
By staying vigilant and informed about these signs, you can better protect yourself from falling victim to Digital Arrest scams
