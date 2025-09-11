How many years can a SIM card last?

SIM cards are essential for staying connected to a network
They are a small piece of plastic with an embedded chip
Since a SIM is associated with our mobile number, people are often reluctant to change their SIM card
But do SIM cards have an expiry date?
Technically, SIM cards do not have an expiry date
However, factors such as physical damage or exposure to moisture can shorten their lifespan
Frequent insertion and removal from a phone can also wear down the contacts and lead to premature failure
If a SIM is damaged, people may face network connectivity issues, problems with calls or texts, or receive an "Invalid SIM" error
If users experience such issues, they can visit their telecom operator to get their SIM card replaced
