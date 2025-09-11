 How many years can a SIM card last?

How many years can a SIM card last?

Image Source : File

SIM cards are essential for staying connected to a network

Image Source : File

They are a small piece of plastic with an embedded chip

Image Source : File

Since a SIM is associated with our mobile number, people are often reluctant to change their SIM card

Image Source : File

But do SIM cards have an expiry date?

Image Source : File

Technically, SIM cards do not have an expiry date

Image Source : File

However, factors such as physical damage or exposure to moisture can shorten their lifespan

Image Source : File

Frequent insertion and removal from a phone can also wear down the contacts and lead to premature failure

Image Source : File

If a SIM is damaged, people may face network connectivity issues, problems with calls or texts, or receive an "Invalid SIM" error

Image Source : File

If users experience such issues, they can visit their telecom operator to get their SIM card replaced

Image Source : File

Next : How to create Nano Banana image within minutes? Steps

Click to read more..