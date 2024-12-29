How far should you keep your smartphone while sleeping?

In today's world, smartphones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives
We tend to keep our devices close by from morning until bedtime, often resting our phones right next to our heads as we sleep
This habit can stem from a fear of missing important messages or calls, but it comes with potential risks
Recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) have highlighted the dangers of sleeping with your smartphone nearby
The radio frequencies emitted by mobile phones have been found to potentially affect our health negatively
To minimize health risks, the WHO recommends maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet between your smartphone and your body while you sleep
A good practice is to place your device on a nearby table, ensuring it remains out of reach yet still accessible for emergencies
Next : BSNL Bihar gets 4G connectivity with 2000 new towers
Click to read more..