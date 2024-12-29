 How far should you keep your smartphone while sleeping?

How far should you keep your smartphone while sleeping?

Image Source : File

In today's world, smartphones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives

Image Source : File

We tend to keep our devices close by from morning until bedtime, often resting our phones right next to our heads as we sleep

Image Source : File

This habit can stem from a fear of missing important messages or calls, but it comes with potential risks

Image Source : File

Recent reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) have highlighted the dangers of sleeping with your smartphone nearby

Image Source : File

The radio frequencies emitted by mobile phones have been found to potentially affect our health negatively

Image Source : File

To minimize health risks, the WHO recommends maintaining a distance of at least 3 feet between your smartphone and your body while you sleep

Image Source : File

A good practice is to place your device on a nearby table, ensuring it remains out of reach yet still accessible for emergencies

Image Source : File

Next : BSNL Bihar gets 4G connectivity with 2000 new towers

Click to read more..