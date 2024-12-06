 Google Pixel 8a gets Rs 18,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Google Pixel 8a was launched in India on May 7 this year

During its launch, the base variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs 52,999

Currently, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on the smartphone

Interested users can get a 16 percent discount on their purchase

The smartphone is currently available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart

In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 2,000 extra off on ICICI Bank credit card transaction

These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 34,999

