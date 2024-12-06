Google Pixel 8a gets Rs 18,000 discount: Here's where to buy

Google Pixel 8a was launched in India on May 7 this year
During its launch, the base variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs 52,999
Currently, Flipkart is offering heavy discounts on the smartphone
Interested users can get a 16 percent discount on their purchase
The smartphone is currently available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart
In addition to this, buyers can also get Rs 2,000 extra off on ICICI Bank credit card transaction
These offers will reduce the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 34,999
