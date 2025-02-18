 Google Pixel 8 gets Rs 33,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Google Pixel 8 gets Rs 33,000 discount: Find out where to buy

Flipkart is currently hosting Oh My Gadgets Sale on its platform

The sale is live from February 15 and will last till February 19

During the sale Flipkart is offering heavy discount on Google Pixel 8

Interested buyers can buy 256GB variant of the smartphone under Rs 50,000

During its launch, Google Pixel 8 256GB variant was priced at Rs 82,999

Flipkart is offering 39 percent discount on the smartphone during the sale

It is currently available for Rs 49,999 on the e-commerce platform

In addition to this, buyers can also avail 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card

Google Pixel 8 gets 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by Tensor G3 processor

