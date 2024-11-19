Google announces best Android apps for 2024 in India: Check list here

With 2024 winding down soon, Google Play named the best Android apps of the year
Best app of 2024 is Alle, which leverages power of AI to personlise styling experience
Best Multi-device app of 2024 is WhatsApp Messenger, which doesn't need any introduction
Best for Fun app of 2024 is Alle again, which also suggests a fun way to stay active
Best for Personal Growth app of 2024 is Headlyne, which uses AI to refind news-reading experience
Best Everyday Essential app of 2024 is Fold, which manages all your finances
Best Hidden Gem app of 2024 is Rise Habit Tracker, which is a goal tracker and Streaks app
Best for Watches app of 2024 is Baby Daybook, which helps in simplify parenting for newborn
Best for Large Screens app of 2024 is Sony Liv, which again needs no introduction
Next : Apple adds these products to its vintage, obsolete list: Check here
Click to read more..