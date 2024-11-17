Frustrated by slow Wi-Fi? Boost internet speed with these simple tips

Users sometimes experience decline in internet data speed despite being connected to a WiFi network
These strategies can be employed to enhance WiFi internet speed significantly
Try turning it off for a short period. It is advisable to power off the router for a few minutes every 2-3 days
Make sure to install the router in an open area rather than in a location surrounded by walls, as this can hinder the network signal
If you've tried above suggestions, there's a reset button located at the back of the device that you can press to restore it to its factory settings
Additionally, check the antenna position on your router. Adjusting it may help improve your internet speed
Older routers could be the issue, upgrading to a newer model that supports dual bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) can enhance internet performance
