 Frustrated by slow Wi-Fi? Boost internet speed with these simple tips

Frustrated by slow Wi-Fi? Boost internet speed with these simple tips

Image Source : File

Users sometimes experience decline in internet data speed despite being connected to a WiFi network

Image Source : File

These strategies can be employed to enhance WiFi internet speed significantly

Image Source : File

Try turning it off for a short period. It is advisable to power off the router for a few minutes every 2-3 days

Image Source : File

Make sure to install the router in an open area rather than in a location surrounded by walls, as this can hinder the network signal

Image Source : File

If you've tried above suggestions, there's a reset button located at the back of the device that you can press to restore it to its factory settings

Image Source : File

Additionally, check the antenna position on your router. Adjusting it may help improve your internet speed

Image Source : File

Older routers could be the issue, upgrading to a newer model that supports dual bands (2.4GHz and 5GHz) can enhance internet performance

Image Source : File

Next : 7 New whatsapp features and their benefits

Click to read more..