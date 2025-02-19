REDMI Pad SE is a Wi-Fi Only Tablet, which is priced at Rs 13999. It comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and an 11-inch display
OnePlus Pad Go is a Wi-Fi-only tablet, available at Rs 17,999. It features 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and an 11.35-inch display.
Realme Pad 2 is available at an offer price of Rs 14,999. It comes with 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and an 11.5-inch display with 4G capabilities.
Realme Pad 2 Lite tablet is available at Rs 13,499. It comes with 4 GB RAM, 128 storage and an 11-inch with 4G tablet
Lenovo Tab M11 Wi-Fi-only tablet is available at an offer price of Rs 12998. It features 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and an 11-inch display.
