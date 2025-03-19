 First pics of Sunita Williams after successful return to Earth

First pics of Sunita Williams after successful return to Earth

Image Source : NASA

It was the Dragon spacecraft which could carry up to 7 passengers to and from Earth orbit, and beyond.

Image Source : SpaceX

With the picture of the Dragon space capsule, we can understand how fast and fiery re-entry it must have made to the Earth's atmosphere

Image Source : NASA

Dragon splashed down at 3:27 AM IST on the Florida coast and instantly the SpaceX team arrived.

Image Source : NASA

The first image after the capsule was open when all the astronauts looked safe and happy

Image Source : NASA

The Crew-9 was safely moved out of the capsule

Image Source : NASA

Butch Wilmore was safely carried out of the capsule and take to Houston for rehabilitation

Image Source : NASA

After Wilmore, Sunita Williams was safely moved out of the capsule. She waved and smiled to the camera, while she was being taken to Houston for rehabilitation.

Image Source : File

Dragon capsule safely pulled on the ship after splashdown.

Image Source : NASA

Just before leaving for the Earth, Crew-9 took a group photo taken at ISS

Image Source : NASA

Next : BSNL's affordable Rs 249 plan offers many benefits for 45 days

Click to read more..