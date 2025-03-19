First pics of Sunita Williams after successful return to Earth

It was the Dragon spacecraft which could carry up to 7 passengers to and from Earth orbit, and beyond.
Image Source : SpaceX
With the picture of the Dragon space capsule, we can understand how fast and fiery re-entry it must have made to the Earth's atmosphere
Image Source : NASA
Dragon splashed down at 3:27 AM IST on the Florida coast and instantly the SpaceX team arrived.
Image Source : NASA
The first image after the capsule was open when all the astronauts looked safe and happy
Image Source : NASA
The Crew-9 was safely moved out of the capsule
Image Source : NASA
Butch Wilmore was safely carried out of the capsule and take to Houston for rehabilitation
Image Source : NASA
After Wilmore, Sunita Williams was safely moved out of the capsule. She waved and smiled to the camera, while she was being taken to Houston for rehabilitation.
Image Source : File
Dragon capsule safely pulled on the ship after splashdown.
Image Source : NASA
Just before leaving for the Earth, Crew-9 took a group photo taken at ISS
Image Source : NASA
