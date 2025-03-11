Elista unveils high-performance SSDs for Indian consumers

New SSDs Launched: Elista introduces ELS 2.5” SATA SSD and ELS PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD.
Available in multiple storage capacities, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB,
It boosts the performance with the ELISTA 2.5- inches SATA3 SSD
ELISTA-ELS-M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen3.0x4 SSD comes with unrivaled performance
Designed to elevate system performance and reliability, this SSD is perfect for tackling demanding workloads, including 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation.
It elevates the digital experience with unmatched performance and reliability tailored to your needs.
The SSD is available at the Elista retail network across India and comes with a 5-year warranty.
