 DoT warns of eSIM scam: What is it, how to protect yourself

Scammers target SIM card to steal money

They pose as customer care executives, offering features such as eSIM

They ask for a code received via SMS

Sharing the code gives scammers control of your phone number

This allows them to access your bank accounts and take loans in your name

To protect yourself, contact your service provider directly

Never share codes or personal information over the phone or SMS

Always be cautious of unsolicited calls

Inform your service provider and the police about such calls, and report them to the Sanchar Saathi portal or app

