DoT warns of eSIM scam: What is it, how to protect yourself

Scammers target SIM card to steal money
They pose as customer care executives, offering features such as eSIM
They ask for a code received via SMS
Sharing the code gives scammers control of your phone number
This allows them to access your bank accounts and take loans in your name
To protect yourself, contact your service provider directly
Never share codes or personal information over the phone or SMS
Always be cautious of unsolicited calls
Inform your service provider and the police about such calls, and report them to the Sanchar Saathi portal or app
