Don't make these mistakes on social media, or you could face a heavy penalty, including jail time

In India, millions of people regularly post on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and X
Many are unaware that their posts could lead to imprisonment
India has regulations that, if violated, can result in jail sentences
If you use social media platforms, you must understand these rules
Instigating posts can lead to jail time and substantial fines
Specifically, WhatsApp and Telegram group administrators are responsible for the content shared in their groups and can face legal action for spreading rumors
Under Section 67 of the IT Act, anyone posting instigating videos or content can face up to three years in jail and a fine of up to one lakh rupees
Repeat offenders may face up to five years in jail and a fine of up to ten lakh rupees under Section 67A of the IT Act
Additionally, there are provisions regarding the sharing of objectionable photos and videos
