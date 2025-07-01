Delete these two apps from your phone to prevent cyber fraud

Due to increasing cybercrime, individuals are losing crores daily
As per the cybercrime department, Rs 23,000 crore has been lost due to cyber fraud
In the last few days, many cybersecurity firms have recommended users to delete two apps from their smartphones
These two apps have been installed by many Android and iOS users
Google Play Store and Apple App Store have been asked to remove these apps
Security experts have warned against SOEX cryptocurrency apps
This app has been installed more than 10,000 times from the Google Play Store
The other app is the TikTok Clones app, which is also harmful
Kaspersky security firm has accused these apps of stealing personal banking information
