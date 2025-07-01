 Delete these two apps from your phone to prevent cyber fraud

Due to increasing cybercrime, individuals are losing crores daily

As per the cybercrime department, Rs 23,000 crore has been lost due to cyber fraud

In the last few days, many cybersecurity firms have recommended users to delete two apps from their smartphones

These two apps have been installed by many Android and iOS users

Google Play Store and Apple App Store have been asked to remove these apps

Security experts have warned against SOEX cryptocurrency apps

This app has been installed more than 10,000 times from the Google Play Store

The other app is the TikTok Clones app, which is also harmful

Kaspersky security firm has accused these apps of stealing personal banking information

