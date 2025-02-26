Cost of running an AC for a whole day: A quick guide

February is ending soon, and summer will begin in March
People will start using their ACs to stay cool during the summer
How much will your average monthly electricity bill be if you run your AC for a whole day?
If you plan to buy an AC, you must also consider its electricity consumption
A 1-ton AC generally consumes 1.5 kWh of electricity per hour and 1.5-ton AC generally consumes 2 kWh of electricity per hour
Generally people use their AC for 8 to 10 hours in a day. You can easily calculate day and monthly consumption
If you run a 1-ton AC for 8 hours a day, it will consume 12 kWh of electricity
In a month, it will consume 12 kWh x 30 = 360 kWh of electricity
If a unit of electricity costs Rs 8, your monthly bill will be Rs 8 x 360 = Rs 2,880
